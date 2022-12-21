Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 6,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 115,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Moxian (BVI) Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moxian (BVI)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones.

