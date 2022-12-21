MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.44. 382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTYFF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

