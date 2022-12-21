Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.07. 254,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 344,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing ( OTCMKTS:MRAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.77%.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Featured Stories

