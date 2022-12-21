Nathan S. Whaley Sells 50,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Origin Materials Price Performance

ORGN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 508,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,955. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $729.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.03.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,923,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 282,641 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 462,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 723,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

