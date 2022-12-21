National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $46.43 Average PT from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in National Vision by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

