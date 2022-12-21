Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0341 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $815.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00116770 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00197157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00048117 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,115,583 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

