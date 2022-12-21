Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 138056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 73.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$18.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

