Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Up 3.3 %

Netflix stock traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.81. The company had a trading volume of 132,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,747. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.99 and a 200 day moving average of $239.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.