NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 36,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

