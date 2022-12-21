Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Trading Up 4.2%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 71,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 105,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

