Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 461,121 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter worth $546,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 222.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Trading Up 2.7 %

Nintendo Company Profile

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.