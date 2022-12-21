Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,428 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. 7,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

