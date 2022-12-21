Northstar Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,211 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $81.41. 56,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.58.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.