Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,169 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $217.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,913. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

