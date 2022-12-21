Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells $404,130.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nucor Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,829. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.
Institutional Trading of Nucor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Further Reading
