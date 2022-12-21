Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells $404,130.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nucor Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,829. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.