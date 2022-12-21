Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 3,150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 758,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $69,042,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

