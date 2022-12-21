Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 1,107 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

