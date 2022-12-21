Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $551.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $223.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

