Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $268.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.02. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.