Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,758. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.