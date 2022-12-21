Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,137. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

