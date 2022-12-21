Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $146,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,674,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Marqeta Stock Up 2.3 %

Marqeta Company Profile

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $18.13.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

