Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,022 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 264.9% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.62. 33,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

