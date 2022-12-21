Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

