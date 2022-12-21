Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,366. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

