Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFA opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

