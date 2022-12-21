Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.71

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $23.71. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 245 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

