Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 539,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.9% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

