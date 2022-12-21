Omega Financial Group LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $242.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.41.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

