Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $468,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.43. 641,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,791,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

