Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 6,242 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,112,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,934. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16.

