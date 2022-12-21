Ontology Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Ontology has a market cap of $143.26 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.90 or 0.07209065 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00031840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022020 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

