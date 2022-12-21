Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.29. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 188,755 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $374.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.