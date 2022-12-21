Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.29. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 188,755 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $374.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.32.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.
