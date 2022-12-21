Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance
Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.37. The company has a market capitalization of £11.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.43. Orchard Funding Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.47 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.90 ($0.80).
About Orchard Funding Group
