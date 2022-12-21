Oxen One Day Volume Hits $183,206.13 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $183,206.13 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,813.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00389764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00878441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00098474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.42 or 0.00597254 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00267085 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,188,093 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

