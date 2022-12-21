Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,424 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 186,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 13,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,072. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

