Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. 275,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,185,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

