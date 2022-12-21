P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $25.28

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $26.30. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 309 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

