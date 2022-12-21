Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the quarter. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 3.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 131,902 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICOW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. 47,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

