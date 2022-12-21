Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $121.10. 39,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.