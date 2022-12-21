Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,508,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361,400. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $145.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.