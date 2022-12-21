Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $28.37 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 383,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 88,941 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
