Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,394 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,716. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

