Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 16,136 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,295. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

