Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

