PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Buys $136,063.80 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 122,580 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $136,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,727,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 0.9 %

PED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 169,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,664. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.20. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

