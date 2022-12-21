Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.18. 315,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,803,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,041,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.