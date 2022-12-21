Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.18. 315,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,803,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
