Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,788 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 21.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 38.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,586. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $56,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $174,202 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

