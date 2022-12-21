Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.88. 60,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,533. The stock has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

