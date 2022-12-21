Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 49.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Align Technology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,474,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 31.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $674.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

